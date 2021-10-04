Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 17,012 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

