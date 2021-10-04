Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of VRP opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

