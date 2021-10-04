Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR opened at $103.83 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.