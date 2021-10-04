Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE LNN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.11. 1,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,199. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lindsay by 92.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Lindsay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 94,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth $933,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 26.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

