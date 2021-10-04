Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of LAC opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

