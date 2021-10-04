Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 52.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

Several research firms have issued reports on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

LON LLOY traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 44.80 ($0.59). The stock had a trading volume of 125,310,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,493,766. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market capitalization of £31.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

