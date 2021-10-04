Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLOY. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 44.91 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

