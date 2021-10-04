loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Down 28.5% in September

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 346,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDI opened at $6.56 on Monday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

