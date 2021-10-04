Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMO. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 11,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,170. The company has a market cap of $77.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.74. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $246,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 35,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $311,477.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

