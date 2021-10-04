Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in RH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in RH by 7.4% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH opened at $646.45 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $688.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

