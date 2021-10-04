Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

LAC stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.