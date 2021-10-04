Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $135,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $652,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 38.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 667,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $866.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WETF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

