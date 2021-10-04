Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $360,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,017,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.