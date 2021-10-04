Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 305 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 660.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 76,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

