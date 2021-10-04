Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) to Issue $0.00 Final Dividend

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Arief Sidarto 201,269 shares of Macmahon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and consulting services to mining companies in Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

