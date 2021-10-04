Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 55.3% in September

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
MQBKY opened at $129.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $133.00.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
