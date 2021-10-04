Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 55.3% in September

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MQBKY opened at $129.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.