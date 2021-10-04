Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Macy’s by 353.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 907,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $14,120,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 712,299 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

M stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

