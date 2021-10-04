Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.