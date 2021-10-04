Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the August 31st total of 837,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

