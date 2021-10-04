Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MGYR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.