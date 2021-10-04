Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEQ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MEQ stock opened at C$105.00 on Friday. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$62.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.84. The stock has a market cap of C$981.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.94.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$19.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$18.09. The firm had revenue of C$39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

