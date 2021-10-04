Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

MLVF stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

