Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE MFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 3,019,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,291. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.