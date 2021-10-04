MAPS (MAPS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $304,833.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $50.21 million and approximately $304,833.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006836 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,887,319 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

