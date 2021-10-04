Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 424 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 170.2% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

