Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,273,000 after buying an additional 190,255 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $150.23. 169,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,895. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.