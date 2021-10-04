Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.67. The company had a trading volume of 293,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,922. The company has a market capitalization of $315.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

