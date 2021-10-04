Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 709,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,599 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.07. 699,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,632,024. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.09 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $499.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average is $156.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

