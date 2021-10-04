Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $82.89 on Monday, hitting $2,646.36. The company had a trading volume of 45,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,804.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,534.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,436.00 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

