MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $127,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $417.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.39. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.01 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

