Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.11

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $52.08 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.23 or 0.08576464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00287554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00113773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 951,318,353 coins and its circulating supply is 494,293,197 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

