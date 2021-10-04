Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Masco stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,079,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Masco by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

