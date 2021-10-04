Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 343106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.96 and a beta of 0.53.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,837,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 254,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 167,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
