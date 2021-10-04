Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 343106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,837,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 254,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 167,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

