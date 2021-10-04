Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.62% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $17.92 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

