Mchain Price Down 45.3% Over Last 7 Days (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $44,192.54 and $50.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 72,038,075 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

