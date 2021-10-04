MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Up 66.2% in September

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 357,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
MedAvail stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 162,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.11. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MedAvail will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
MedAvail Company Profile
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.
