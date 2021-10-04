MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Up 66.2% in September

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 357,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MedAvail stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 162,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.11. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MedAvail will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 27.2% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 292,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 62,429 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth about $980,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

