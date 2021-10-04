Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $245,359.90 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00348230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,679,625 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

