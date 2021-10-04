Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

MLSPF stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.