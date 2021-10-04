MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI traded down $69.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,598.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,031. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31,890.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,795.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,589.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

