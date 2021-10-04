MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

MELI stock opened at $1,659.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33,194.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.70 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,795.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,589.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

