Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $398.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
