Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $398.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 57,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

