MESEFA (SEFA) Market Capitalization Hits $39,200.89

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. MESEFA has a total market capitalization of $39,200.89 and $484.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESEFA coin can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MESEFA has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00064421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00100309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00144285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,033.27 or 0.98947252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.30 or 0.06835601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002588 BTC.

MESEFA Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MESEFA is mesefa.com

Buying and Selling MESEFA

