Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.68

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 7223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Methanex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Methanex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.