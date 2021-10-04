Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRAF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.