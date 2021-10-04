MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years.
MCR remained flat at $$8.57 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 31,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,422. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.