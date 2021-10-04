MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Lowered to Negative at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to a negative rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.