Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MVST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. 66,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,399. Microvast has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Microvast by 100.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microvast by 16.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter worth about $3,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

