Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $189.22 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.27.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.