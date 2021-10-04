Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDWT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of MDWT opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.89. Midwest has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Research analysts expect that Midwest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at $975,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

