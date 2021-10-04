Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives $65.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,408 shares of company stock worth $12,136,028. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 401,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,343. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.